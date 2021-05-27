menu-search
Misrepresentation under the Consumer Insurance (Disclosure and Representations) Act 2012 (Jones v Zurich)

Published on: 27 May 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The claimant, Christopher Jones, sought an indemnity under an insurance policy (the Policy) for the value of a Rolex Daytona Tropical watch (the Watch) which he allegedly lost while skiing. Zurich purported to avoid the Policy on the basis that Mr Jones misrepresented, when applying for insurance, that he had suffered no losses in the last five years. Applying the Consumer Insurance (Disclosure and Representations) Act 2012 (CI(DR)A 2012), the judge found on the balance of probabilities that Zurich was entitled to avoid the Policy and refuse the claim, but had to return the premium to Mr Jones. The decision is a useful authority on the evidential test an insurer must meet to claim a remedy under CI(DR)A 2012. Written by Alexander Rosenfield, senior associate, at Fenchurch Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

