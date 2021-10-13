LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—9 July 2021

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts (CPR PD 51U) (item 2)
  • Deeds poll (item 3)
  • Vulnerable parties sub-committee (item 4)
  • Sub-committee—section 2(7) of the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (Item 5)
  • Possession proceedings (CPR PD 55C)—Coronavirus: temporary provisions (item 6)
  • Digital notice of change (item 7)
  • Default judgment (collision claims) in the Admiralty Court (item 8)
  • Any other business and close (item 9)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 9 July 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues including proposed amendments to the disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts (CPR PD 51U), revisions to the Enrolment of Deeds (Change of Name) Regulations 1994 and CPR PD 5A, proposed amendments to the CPR regarding ‘vulnerable parties’, a series of rolling consultations on the CPR aiming to improve the CPR and practice directions (starting with proposed amendments to CPR 10 (acknowledgment of service) and CPR 12 (default judgment) and associated practice directions), CPR PD 55C (possession proceedings), the digitalisation of the process to register a notice of change of representation, judgment in default of an acknowledgment of service in admiralty collision claims (CPR 61), a review of recommendations of the Civil Justice Council Report on the Resolution of Small Claims and access to court documents by non-parties. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

