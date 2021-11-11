Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—8 October 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 8 October 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues including transitional arrangements for possession proceedings under CPR PD 55C, tenancy reform under section 21 of the Housing Act 1988, technical issues within the electronic working (CE filing) pilot under CPR PD 51O, the Civil Justice Council’s recommendations from its report on anti-social behaviour and the civil courts, potential new regulations from DEFRA on civil penalties for littering from vehicles (CPR PD 75), revised drafting of CPR Part 1 and CPR PD 1A in relation to vulnerable parties and the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, proposals for a consolidated planning practice direction (CPR PD 54D) and proposed amendments to CPR PD 3C on civil restraint orders. or to read the full analysis.