- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—8 October 2021
- Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
- Possession proceedings CPR PD 55C coronavirus: temporary provisions (item 2)
- Tenancy reform—section 21, Housing Act 1988 (item 3)
- Electronic working (CE filing) pilot—CPR PD 51O (item 4)
- Anti-social behaviour injunctions (ASBI) sub-committee (item 5)
- Traffic Enforcement (Littering Regulations)—CPR PD 75 and Form TE9
- Vulnerable parties sub-committee (item 7)
- Sub-committee—section 2(7) of the Civil Procedure Act 1997 (CPA 1997) (item 8)
- Proposed new draft consolidated planning practice direction
- Proposed amendment to CPR PD 3C on civil restraint orders (CROs)
- Any other business and close (item 9)
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 8 October 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues including transitional arrangements for possession proceedings under CPR PD 55C, tenancy reform under section 21 of the Housing Act 1988, technical issues within the electronic working (CE filing) pilot under CPR PD 51O, the Civil Justice Council’s recommendations from its report on anti-social behaviour and the civil courts, potential new regulations from DEFRA on civil penalties for littering from vehicles (CPR PD 75), revised drafting of CPR Part 1 and CPR PD 1A in relation to vulnerable parties and the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, proposals for a consolidated planning practice direction (CPR PD 54D) and proposed amendments to CPR PD 3C on civil restraint orders.
