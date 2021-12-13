LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 November 2021

Published on: 13 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 November 2021
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Renting Homes (Wales) Act (item 2)
  • Online notice of change (item 3)
  • Fixed recoverable costs (FRC) (item 4)
  • PAP revisions—standard disclosure list for workplace claims (item 5)
  • Section 2(7) Sub-Committee (item 6)
  • Lacuna sub-committee (item 7)
  • Part 71 sub-committee (item 8)
  • Any other business (item 9)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 5 November 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cover a number of issues, including the Renting Homes (Wales) Act, the digitisation of the the process of registering a notice of change of legal representation, fixed recoverable costs, the personal injury pre-action protocols and oral examinations under CPR 71. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

