Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 March 2021

Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • RTA portal (whiplash) (item 2)
  • Judicial review—CPR 54 (item 3)
  • CPR PD 5B (item 4)
  • Lacuna sub-committee (item 5)
  • Any other business (item 6)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 5 March 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, proposals for amendments in relation to judicial review (CPR 54), proposed amendments to CPR PD 5B for payment card compliance, the considerations of the Lacuna sub-committee, and a discussion relating to the migration of the CPR online rules to Gov.uk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

