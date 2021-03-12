Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 February 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 5 February 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, the CPR online rules, drafting proposals in relation to judicial review (CPR 54), various lacuna sub-committee items, the Civil Justice Council (CJC) working group report on low value PI claims, the CJC consultation on guideline hourly rates, the vision for civil justice and the CPRC, amends to various forms, amendments to the CPR if the UK re-joins the Lugano Convention and e-filing in Queen’s Bench regions. or to read the full analysis.