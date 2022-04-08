LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 March 2022

Published on: 08 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 March 2022
  • Welcome, Minutes, Action Log & Matters Arising (item 1)
  • Section 2(7) sub-committee (item 2)
  • Environmental reviews (item 3)
  • Video or audio hearings during the Coronavirus pandemic—CPR PD 51Y (item 4)
  • Lacuna sub-committee (item 5)
  • Vulnerable parties sub-committee (item 6)
  • Damages and money claims committee (item 7)
  • Any other business (item 8)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 4 March 2022 (held via video conference as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues, including the 140th practice direction update, amendments to the Directions Questionnaire to protect vulnerable parties, and final updates to CPR 2 (application and interpretation of the Rules), CPR 3 (the court's case management powers) and CPR 4 (forms).

