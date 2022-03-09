LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 February 2022

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 February 2022
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Damages and money claims committee (item 2)
  • Service sub-committee (item 3)
  • Forms sub-committee (item 4)
  • Any other business (item 5)
  • Next meeting and close (item 6)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 4 February 2022 (held via video conference as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues, including the removal of the County Court Online Pilot Scheme from the CPR (was CPR PD 51S), planned amendments to CPR PD 6B on service outside the jurisdiction, and proposed revisions to form EX105 (Requests that the costs of transcripts be paid at public expense). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

