Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 December 2020

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 4 December 2020 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including Brexit, the Business and Property Courts (BPC) Witness Evidence Working Group, various Lacuna Sub-Committee items, the Breathing Space (Debt Respite Scheme) and the next SI/Practice Direction update to the CPR.
