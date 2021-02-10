Sign-in Help
Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 December 2020

Published on: 10 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Brexit
  • BPC Witness Evidence Working Group
  • Lacuna Sub-Committee (LSC) Report
  • Breathing Space (Debt Respite Scheme)
  • Next SI/PD update & pilot Practice Directions requiring review
  • Any other business and closing remarks

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 4 December 2020 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including Brexit, the Business and Property Courts (BPC) Witness Evidence Working Group, various Lacuna Sub-Committee items, the Breathing Space (Debt Respite Scheme) and the next SI/Practice Direction update to the CPR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

