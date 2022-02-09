Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 3 December 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues, including a new Small Claims Paper Determination pilot scheme, a suite of amendments to Commercial Court forms, revisions to CPR 7 and CPR 8 (and associated practice directions), revisions to CPR 10 and CPR 12 (including the deletion of their supplementing practice directions), and the extension of the Electronic Working pilot scheme for an additional 12 months.