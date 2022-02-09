- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021
- Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
- Small Claims Paper Determination Pilot (item 2)
- Commercial Court forms and amendment to CPR PD 4 (item 3)
- Anti-social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) sub-committee (item 4)
- Section 2(7) sub-committee (item 5)
- CPR 7 (how to start proceedings) and CPR 8 (alternative procedure for claims)
- CPR 10 (acknowledgment of service ) and CPR 12 (default judgment)
- CPR PD 3C (civil restraint orders)
- (item 6)
- Costs sub-committee
- CPR PD 51X (statement of costs for summary assessment pilot)
- PME v Scouts
- Best v Luton
- Fixed recoverable costs
- Civil Procedure Amendment Rules SI and PD Update content (item 8)
- Electronic working (CPR PD 51O)
- Small claims track limit for non-RTA personal injury claims
- Online notice of change of solicitor
- Any other business (item 9)
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 3 December 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues, including a new Small Claims Paper Determination pilot scheme, a suite of amendments to Commercial Court forms, revisions to CPR 7 and CPR 8 (and associated practice directions), revisions to CPR 10 and CPR 12 (including the deletion of their supplementing practice directions), and the extension of the Electronic Working pilot scheme for an additional 12 months.
