LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / CPRC minutes

Legal News

Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—3 December 2021
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Small Claims Paper Determination Pilot (item 2)
  • Commercial Court forms and amendment to CPR PD 4 (item 3)
  • Anti-social Behaviour Injunction (ASBI) sub-committee (item 4)
  • Section 2(7) sub-committee (item 5)
  • CPR 7 (how to start proceedings) and CPR 8 (alternative procedure for claims)
  • CPR 10 (acknowledgment of service ) and CPR 12 (default judgment)
  • CPR PD 3C (civil restraint orders)
  • (item 6)
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 3 December 2021 (held via video conference due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of issues, including a new Small Claims Paper Determination pilot scheme, a suite of amendments to Commercial Court forms, revisions to CPR 7 and CPR 8 (and associated practice directions), revisions to CPR 10 and CPR 12 (including the deletion of their supplementing practice directions), and the extension of the Electronic Working pilot scheme for an additional 12 months. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
6 Practice notes
View More