Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 16 April 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, the CPRC’s future vision, the log of outstanding business considered by the costs sub-committee, further considerations of the lacuna sub-committee (LSC), the work of the appeals sub-committee following referral from the March CPRC and several Practice Direction (PD) updates from the Online Civil Money Claims (OCMC) and Damages Claims Online sub-committees. or to read the full analysis.