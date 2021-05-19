menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / CPRC minutes

Legal News

Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021

Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021
Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • RTA portal (whiplash reform programme) (item 2)
  • Future vision: outline strategy (item 3)
  • Costs sub-committee (item 4)
  • Lacuna sub-committee (item 5)
  • Appeals sub-committee (item 6)
  • Any other business (item 7)
  • Admiralty Court proposals (item 8)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 16 April 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, the CPRC’s future vision, the log of outstanding business considered by the costs sub-committee, further considerations of the lacuna sub-committee (LSC), the work of the appeals sub-committee following referral from the March CPRC and several Practice Direction (PD) updates from the Online Civil Money Claims (OCMC) and Damages Claims Online sub-committees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More