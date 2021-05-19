- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021
- Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
- RTA portal (whiplash reform programme) (item 2)
- Future vision: outline strategy (item 3)
- Costs sub-committee (item 4)
- Lacuna sub-committee (item 5)
- Appeals sub-committee (item 6)
- Any other business (item 7)
- Admiralty Court proposals (item 8)
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 16 April 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the RTA portal (whiplash) amendments to the CPR, the CPRC’s future vision, the log of outstanding business considered by the costs sub-committee, further considerations of the lacuna sub-committee (LSC), the work of the appeals sub-committee following referral from the March CPRC and several Practice Direction (PD) updates from the Online Civil Money Claims (OCMC) and Damages Claims Online sub-committees.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.