Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—11 June 2021

Published on: 16 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—11 June 2021
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Renting Homes (Wales) Act (item 2)
  • Environmental Reviews (item 3)
  • Electronic Working Pilot Scheme under CPR PD 51O (item 4)
  • Sub-Committee report (item 5)
  • Housing possession sub-committee (item 6)
  • Working group on possession proceedings (item 7)
  • LSC report (item 8)
  • Civil Procedure Amendment Rules SI and PD updates (item 9)
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 11 June 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic) cover a number of areas including the proposed amendments to the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, the proposal for a new mechanism for Environment Reviews within the CPR, the addition of the Queen’s Bench District Registries to the Electronic Working Pilot Scheme under CPR PD 51O, the proposed works programme to simplify the CPR, the clarification of the procedure for giving further notice of eviction, the Working Group on Possession Proceedings, further considerations of the lacuna sub-committee (LSC), the anticipated content and timescales of the summer CPR Update cycle, updates regarding whiplash reform, Civil Justice Council meetings, the Online Civil Money Claims (OCMC) and Damages sub-Committees, the migration of online CPR from the GOV.UK website, plans to return to in-person Committee meetings, and the progress made on the Part Transfer of Deeds Poll. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

