Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—10 September 2021

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—10 September 2021
  • Welcome, minutes, action log and matters arising (item 1)
  • Disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts (CPR PD 51U) (item 2)
  • Other urgent business (item 3)
  • Sub-committee—section 2(7) of the Civil Procedure Act 1997
  • Terms of reference for the damages and money claims sub-committee
  • Covid-19 pandemic public inquiry
  • Extending fixed recoverable costs—consultation response
  • Next meeting (item 4)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 10 September 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic), convened to deal with urgent business, cover a number of areas including discussion of the disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts and subsequent amendments of CPR PD 51U, updates on the damages and money claims sub-committee and the government’s consultation response on fixed recoverable costs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

