Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—10 September 2021

Dispute Resolution analysis: The minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meeting of 10 September 2021 (held via video conference due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic), convened to deal with urgent business, cover a number of areas including discussion of the disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts and subsequent amendments of CPR PD 51U, updates on the damages and money claims sub-committee and the government’s consultation response on fixed recoverable costs. or to read the full analysis.