Ministry of Justice responds to consultation on a reformed judicial pension scheme

Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions news analysis: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has published the outcome of a consultation it held into reforming the judicial pension scheme due to difficulties in recruitment and retention of judicial office holders following the judicial pensions reforms of 2013. While one of the key features of the proposed new scheme is that it will be unregistered, it will not be a complete return to the provisions of the former judicial pension schemes. However, the majority of responses thought that the proposed reforms would help to address recruitment and retention issues. The intention is that the new scheme will be established with effect from 1 April 2022. Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, explains the background to the consultation and what the key reforms are, alongside their likely impact. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

