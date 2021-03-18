Sign-in Help
Ministry of Justice publishes new Form N510

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Dispute Resolution analysis: The Ministry of Justice has published a new version of Form N510—Notice for service out of the jurisdiction where permission of the court is not required. The update was intended to reflect the current version of Part 6 dealing with service, following amendments as a consequence of the UK leaving the EU. However, there are some issues with the new version. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

