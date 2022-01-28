LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Employers and automatic enrolment / Auto-enrolment

Legal News

Minister quiet on schedule for pensions enrollment reform

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Minister quiet on schedule for pensions enrollment reform

Article summary

Law360, London: The Pensions Minister has stopped short of offering a timetable for long-awaited reforms that will increase the number of people automatically enrolled into their workplace retirement plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More