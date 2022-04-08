LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Microsoft says its battling Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine

Published on: 08 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Microsoft said 7 April 2022 that it's been tracking and disrupting Russian cyberattacks targeting Ukraine, in particular by securing a court order authorising the tech giant to take control of seven internet domains used by a Russia-linked actor that it calls 'Strontium'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

