Microsoft loses battle of the Skys

Published on: 18 July 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Original news
  • What was this case about?
  • What did the court say about the average consumer?
  • On what basis did the court find Microsoft infringed various SKY trade marks? And what was the court’s view on passing off?
  • How should lawyers advise proprietors in the light of this decision?

Article summary

IP & IT analysis: Tom Moody-Stuart, barrister at 8 New Square Chambers, says the judgment in BSkyB v Microsoft (the SkyDrive case) highlights the importance of public reaction evidence in trade mark infringement and passing off cases. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

