Meta, Twitter and Microsoft pledge to change financial ads policies

Published on: 13 December 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Three Big Tech companies have pledged to change their financial advertising policies, requiring UK-regulated financial services companies to be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) before hosting ads on their sites. As part of their membership of the Online Fraud Steering Group (OFSG), Meta, Twitter and Microsoft said on 10 December 2021 that they would update their policies, following in the footsteps of Google, TikTok and Amazon. The move comes as UK lawmakers discuss the draft Online Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

