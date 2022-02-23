Meta data transfers decision expected in April 2022 from Irish DPC

MLex: The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) will likely rule on Facebook’s trans-Atlantic data transfers by April 2022, MLex has learned. The regulator sent Facebook parent Meta a revised preliminary decision on 21 February 2022 and gave the company 28 days to reply, after which it will send a decision to other European data protection authorities for comments and objections.
