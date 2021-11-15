LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Mesothelioma claim assessed pursuant to Scottish law in the English Courts

Published on: 15 November 2021
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Haggerty-Garton—a fatal mesothelioma claim—is a case in which the damages in a claim for Scottish exposure to asbestos was assessed pursuant to Scottish law in the English courts. As a result the claimant and her sons (the deceased’s step-sons) were able to recover damages totalling £230,000 for 'loss of society'—a head of loss that is unknown in England. The second to the sixth claimants—the deceased’s daughters, sisters and granddaughter, were entitled to claim—even though they would have fallen outside the class of dependants in English law and would have recovered nothing if English law had applied. Written by Helen Childs, partner at Royds Withy King. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

