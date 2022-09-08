- Merits of complaint may be relevant when deciding whether to extend time or allow an amendment (Kumari v Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust Foundation)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What is the background?
- Relevant law
- Background facts
- What did the employment tribunal decide?
- What did the EAT decide?
- Court details
Article summary
Employment analysis: The potential merits of a proposed complaint, which is not plainly so weak that it would fall to be struck out, are not necessarily an irrelevant consideration when deciding whether it is just and equitable to extend time, or whether to grant an application to amend. However, if the tribunal weighs in the balance against the claimant its assessment of the merits formed at a preliminary hearing, that assessment must have been properly reached by reference to identifiable factors that are apparent at the preliminary hearing, and taking proper account, particularly where the claim is one of discrimination, of the fact that the tribunal does not have all the evidence before it, and is not conducting the trial, according to the EAT.
