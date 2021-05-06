Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Disputes and regulatory enforcement / Disputes and regulatory enforcement

Legal News

Merck unit fined €7.5m for hiding project in EU M&A review

Merck unit fined €7.5m for hiding project in EU M&A review
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Merck unit fined €7.5m for hiding project in EU M&A review

Article summary

Law360: EU antitrust officials fined Germany’s Merck unit Sigma-Aldrich Corp €7.5m ($US 9m) on 3 May 2021 for ‘providing misleading information’ when merging with Merck on a project that it may have wanted to avoid divesting. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes