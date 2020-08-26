Sign-in Help
Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Legal News

Mental capacity and medical treatment—anorexia nervosa and forced feeding (An NHS Foundation Trust v AB)

Published on: 26 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Mental capacity and medical treatment—anorexia nervosa and forced feeding (An NHS Foundation Trust v AB)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The issue in this case was whether, as the trust asserted, AB lacked capacity to make decisions about treatment relating to anorexia nervosa. She had suffered from this condition since the age of 13 and was now 28. All treatment, including nasogastric tube feeding which was the only life-prolonging treatment now on offer, had failed, and her weight of just under 26 kg (a body mass index of 9.7) was incompatible with life. Tube feeding now would cause her enormous trauma, put her at significant physical risk and could itself be fatal. The court found that AB’s anorexia was so chronic and severe that any decision she made about food, calories or weight gain could not be considered capacitous. The court also agreed that it was not in AB’s best interests to undergo further tube feeding, with or without restraint. AB died on 23 August 2020, before her application for permission to appeal the capacity decision was listed. Written by Katie Gollop QC, barrister at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers, instructed in this case by Laura Hobey-Hamsher of Bindmans LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

