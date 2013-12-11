Member states entitled to limit guarantee of debts arising pre-insolvency (News, 11 December 2013)

Article summary

The Employer's Insolvency Directive (80/987/EEC as amended) does not preclude national legislation which does not guarantee wage claims falling due more than six months before the commencement of an action seeking a declaration that the employer is insolvent. This is the case even where, prior to the start of that period, the workers in question initiated legal proceedings against their employer with a view to obtaining a determination of the amount of those claims and an enforcement order to recover those sums. ECJ: Novo v Fundo de Garantia Salarial. or to read the full analysis.