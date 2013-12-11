Sign-in Help
Member states entitled to limit guarantee of debts arising pre-insolvency (News, 11 December 2013)

Published on: 11 December 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Member states entitled to limit guarantee of debts arising pre-insolvency (News, 11 December 2013)
  • Impact of this case
  • Relevant background law
  • The facts and the Portuguese reference
  • ECJ decision

Article summary

The Employer's Insolvency Directive (80/987/EEC as amended) does not preclude national legislation which does not guarantee wage claims falling due more than six months before the commencement of an action seeking a declaration that the employer is insolvent. This is the case even where, prior to the start of that period, the workers in question initiated legal proceedings against their employer with a view to obtaining a determination of the amount of those claims and an enforcement order to recover those sums. ECJ: Novo v Fundo de Garantia Salarial. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

