Member states entitled to limit guarantee of debts arising pre-insolvency (News, 11 December 2013)

The Employer's Insolvency Directive (80/987/EEC as amended) does not preclude national legislation which does not guarantee wage claims falling due more than six months before the commencement of an action seeking a declaration that the employer is insolvent. This is the case even where, prior to the start of that period, the workers in question initiated legal proceedings against their employer with a view to obtaining a determination of the amount of those claims and an enforcement order to recover those sums. ECJ: Novo v Fundo de Garantia Salarial.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure
What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the
Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.