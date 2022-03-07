Member State constitution, supremacy of EU law, independence of the judiciary, (RS (Effet des arrêts d'une cour constitutionnelle))

Article summary

EU Law analysis: The Court of Justice (CJEU) held that domestic rules which precluded ordinary Member State courts from considering whether provisions of national law were compatible with the treaties and with the principle of the supremacy of EU law were in breach of EU law. Domestic law providing that a judge could be disciplined for applying EU law where the application of EU law meant that the judge was departing from case law of the constitutional court of a Member State was incompatible with the treaties and the principle of the supremacy of EU law. Written by Eleonor Duhs, partner, Bates Wells. or to read the full analysis.