Meet the author—Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests

What is your position and what do you do on a day-to-day basis? I am a junior barrister at 7BR. I have a busy mixed practice spanning clinical negligence, inquests, mental health and mental capacity law and family law (children). While these all sound quite different, there are some common themes, including investigating and exploring medical issues (in particular mental health issues) and working closely with vulnerable people who are often experiencing one of the more difficult times in their lives. I find these areas complement each other well.

How long have you been in this role and what brought you here? I was called to the Bar in 2015 and have worked at 7BR ever since. I studied English Literature at university, but was always interested in being a barrister. This meant I needed to complete the GDL and Bar Course after I finished my undergraduate degree. I worked to pay for my studies, and did all kinds of jobs from waitressing, to working in a shop, to running a summer school for international students at the University of Cambridge!

What are some memorable stories from your career so far? I certainly have some embarrassingly memorable stories from my first few days on the job (such as forgetting to put my wig on for court…) but my proudest moments have come at the end of difficult inquests where I have been able to help a family better understand how (and sometimes why) their loved one died. These moments can be both painful and pleasurable, but they make all the hard work worth it.

What are the key legal developments which are covered in the latest edition/division of your book? Our book, due to come out in March 2021, is one of the first practical guides to inquest law: as it’s a new text, it covers the entire practice area in readily accessible chunks which we hope practitioners will be able to dip into as and when they need a comprehensive understanding of a particular area. We’ve road-tested it on a few colleagues and thus far it has proven very effective!

What do you predict will be the main developments in this area of the law over the next 12–24 months? During the coronavirus pandemic we have seen a huge backlog build up in all courts, but none more so than coroners’ courts. One major challenge will be dealing with these cases in a way that is both efficient enough to minimise the backlog, while remaining fair to families (particularly in allowing them to be heard), to other interested parties, and most importantly to the deceased themselves by ensuring a ‘full and fearless’ investigation by coroners.

What are the main pain points for practitioners undertaking this type of work? How can Coroners’ Investigations and Inquests​ help? Inquest law has developed over an extremely long period; coroners have existed for nearly 1000 years. Over this time, their role has almost completely changed, and coronial law has developed in something of a haphazard manner. Some coronial texts include a great deal of history as well as those aspects of the law which remain relevant today. There is a time and a place for this, but our book seeks to provide a comprehensive but concise summary of those points which are relevant for today’s practitioners, presented in a readily accessible manner.