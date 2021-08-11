menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Research and development / Research and development

Legal News

Medical Devices and the Limits of UK Regulatory Autonomy

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Medical Devices and the Limits of UK Regulatory Autonomy
  • Many of the medical devices already on the market in the EU and UK now require recertification
  • Many manufacturers have suggested they will not bother with the additional cost and complexity of putting their devices through the UKCA processes on top of the updated European process
  • With its relatively small market size, the UK will struggle to break free entirely from the regulatory pull of larger economies—particularly when it comes to highly regulated products

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, Sam Lowe, and Professor of medical imaging science at University College London, Derek Hill, consider how medical devices illustrate the limited scope for post-Brexit UK divergence from EU rules, and the trade-offs the UK must face. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More