- Medical Devices and the Limits of UK Regulatory Autonomy
- Many of the medical devices already on the market in the EU and UK now require recertification
- Many manufacturers have suggested they will not bother with the additional cost and complexity of putting their devices through the UKCA processes on top of the updated European process
- With its relatively small market size, the UK will struggle to break free entirely from the regulatory pull of larger economies—particularly when it comes to highly regulated products
Article summary
Life Sciences analysis: Senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform, Sam Lowe, and Professor of medical imaging science at University College London, Derek Hill, consider how medical devices illustrate the limited scope for post-Brexit UK divergence from EU rules, and the trade-offs the UK must face.
