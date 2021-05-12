Measure of damages for fraudulent misrepresentation clarified (Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging))

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A senior panel in the Court of Appeal has provided useful guidance on the quantification of damages in proceedings where claimants have been induced by fraudulent misrepresentation to buy property. Claimants in such circumstances are entitled to recover direct losses, calculated as being the difference between the market price of the asset at the relevant date and the price paid, as well as any consequential losses. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke. or to read the full analysis.