Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Insolvency litigation / Claims by an insolvent estate or its insolvency office-holder

Legal News

Meaning of ‘associate’—interpretation of a ‘person connected with the company’ in a preference claim

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This was Darty’s appeal of the decision of Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Agnello QC striking out part of Darty’s (as successor to KIL) defence to the Liquidator’s preference claim. Darty’s defence pleaded that KIL was not connected to Comet at the time of an allegedly preferential payment to KIL. Darty’s cross-application also sought to determine the question as a preliminary issue. Darty denied any connection between KIL and Comet on the basis that: (i) the alleged preferential payment was part of a wider transaction in which its parent, KHL, sold the entire shareholding of Comet, thereby severing the connection; and (ii) that the allegedly preferential payment to KIL took place after the transfer of shares. The lower court decided the issue in favour of the liquidator, holding that: (i) as a matter of construction of the relevant contractual agreements, the alleged preferential payment took place prior to completion of the transaction that transferred the shareholding; and (ii) the sale of the shareholding in Comet did not preclude the application of section 435(10)(b) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986). The lower court’s decision was upheld and the appeal dismissed. Written by Tiran Nersessian, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

