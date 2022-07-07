LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Protected characteristics

Legal News

Maya Forstater wins her claim for direct belief discrimination (Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and Others)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Maya Forstater wins her claim for direct belief discrimination (Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and Others)
  • What did the tribunal decide
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Court details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In a landmark judgment on the protection against discrimination for holding and expressing ‘gender critical’ beliefs—that sex is a material reality and should not be conflated with gender identity, the Central London Employment Tribunal has upheld claims for direct belief discrimination and victimisation by Maya Forstater against her former employer, the Center for Global Development, and its President, Masood Ahmed. Ben Cooper QC and Anya Palmer of Old Square Chambers acted for Ms Forstater and provide an analysis of the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More