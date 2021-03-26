Sign-in Help
Mastercard faces renewed battle over £14bn UK class action

Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Britain’s former financial ombudsman renewed his application 25 March 2021 to bring a £14bn ($US 19.2bn) consumer class action over Mastercard’s swipe fees, arguing there was no reason not to certify the class after a landmark Supreme Court victory. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

