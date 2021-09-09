Market Tracker weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Goldman Sachs’ plans to float its investment vehicle Petershill Partners on the Main Market and Morrisons’ engagement with the Takeover Panel to commence an auction procedure for its competitive bids. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.