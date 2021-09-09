- Market Tracker weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Battle for Morrisons to be settled in auction
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
- Equity capital markets
- Goldman plans to float investment vehicle for £3.6bn
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 33
- Corporate governance
More...
- FRC publishes list of successful signatories to the UK Stewardship Code
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Goldman Sachs’ plans to float its investment vehicle Petershill Partners on the Main Market and Morrisons’ engagement with the Takeover Panel to commence an auction procedure for its competitive bids. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
