LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • CloudCall Group’s £39.9m acquisition by Silicon Valley’s Xplorer Capital leads to share price surge
  • Equity capital markets
  • FTSE 350 quarterly shuffle—Electrocomponents sparkles while Darktrace struggles to shine
  • Corporate governance
  • Proxy adviser ISS sets out upcoming policy changes for 2022
  • FRC announces its 2022–23 areas of supervisory focus for corporate reporting and audit
  • QCA publishes AIM Good Governance Review 2021-2022 report
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes commentary on the FTSE quarterly review for Q4 2021 and Xplorer Capital’s £39.9m acquisition of CloudCall Group. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More