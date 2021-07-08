- Market Tracker weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Bidding war expected for Morrisons
- Takeover Panel publishes updated Practice Statements to accompany revised Code
- Equity capital markets
- Law firms capitalise on a busy IPO market – who acted on the key deals in H1 2021?
- FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
More...
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes analysis of the legal advisers involved in IPOs in H1 2021 and the announcement of the recommended offer for Wm Morrison Supermarket plc by a consortium led by Fotress Investment Group, LLC and potential bid from Apollo Global Management, Inc. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.