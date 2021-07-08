Market Tracker weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes analysis of the legal advisers involved in IPOs in H1 2021 and the announcement of the recommended offer for Wm Morrison Supermarket plc by a consortium led by Fotress Investment Group, LLC and potential bid from Apollo Global Management, Inc. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.