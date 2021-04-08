- Market Tracker weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
- Corporate governance
- Remuneration rolls back into question for this year’s AGM season
- FRC strategy supports plans to transition to ARGA
- ESMA report sets out enforcement and convergence actions on corporate reporting
- UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 January–31 March 2021
- Background and approach
More...
- Deal highlights
- Deal volume and deal value
- £1bn plus transactions
- Deal structure
- Public to private transaction
- Consideration and bid financing
- Bidders’ country of incorporation
- Industry sector
- Hostile and competing offers
- Legal and regulatory developments
- Possible offers and FSPs/strategic reviews
- Firm offers included in this report
- Key offer updates since 2020
- Further reading
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Q1 2021 public M&A Trend Report, which includes analysis of current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021. In other news, we also report on a new remuneration package by Rolls-Royce, which will be put to a vote at its AGM, whereby 30% of the CEO’s and 20% of the CFO’s base salary will be deferred into shares for two years. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.