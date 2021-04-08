Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
  • Corporate governance
  • Remuneration rolls back into question for this year’s AGM season
  • FRC strategy supports plans to transition to ARGA
  • ESMA report sets out enforcement and convergence actions on corporate reporting
  • UK Public M&A Trend Report update—1 January–31 March 2021
  • Background and approach
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news features the publication of our Q1 2021 public M&A Trend Report, which includes analysis of current trends in UK public M&A for the period 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021. In other news, we also report on a new remuneration package by Rolls-Royce, which will be put to a vote at its AGM, whereby 30% of the CEO’s and 20% of the CFO’s base salary will be deferred into shares for two years. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

