Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Takeovers
  • CD&R set to check out with Morrisons whilst Fortress remains in the aisle
  • Equity capital markets
  • Chilean mining company hopes to strike gold with London listing
  • Petershill Partners in £4bn LSE debut
  • IR Society response to FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—CP21/21 Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Great Southern Copper’s intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), CD&R’s victory against Fortress Investment Group in its £7.1bn bid for Morrisons and Petershill Partners’ £4bn debut on the LSE. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

