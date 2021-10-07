Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Great Southern Copper’s intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), CD&R’s victory against Fortress Investment Group in its £7.1bn bid for Morrisons and Petershill Partners’ £4bn debut on the LSE. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.