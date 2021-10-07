- Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- CD&R set to check out with Morrisons whilst Fortress remains in the aisle
- Equity capital markets
- Chilean mining company hopes to strike gold with London listing
- Petershill Partners in £4bn LSE debut
- IR Society response to FCA consultation on changes to the listing regime—CP21/21 Primary Markets Effectiveness Review
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Great Southern Copper’s intention to float on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), CD&R’s victory against Fortress Investment Group in its £7.1bn bid for Morrisons and Petershill Partners’ £4bn debut on the LSE. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
