- Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 November 2019
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Takeaway.com switches offer structure for Just Eat
- Public M&A Q3 update webinar launched
- Equity capital markets
- IPO share price performance H1 2019
- Corporate governance
- More companies seeking buyback authority at AGM despite decline in repurchases
- Key deal developments—takeovers
More...
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Market Tracker highlights contains updates on corporate transaction developments, including the change of offer structure in Takeaway.com’s offer for Just Eat, a look at share pricing in recent IPOs, a review of the approach taken by FTSE 350 companies to seeking shareholder authority for share buybacks, and an update on our new public M&A update webinar series. The highlights also include a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker.
