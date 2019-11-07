Sign-in Help
Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 November 2019

Published on: 07 November 2019
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Takeaway.com switches offer structure for Just Eat
  • Public M&A Q3 update webinar launched
  • Equity capital markets
  • IPO share price performance H1 2019
  • Corporate governance
  • More companies seeking buyback authority at AGM despite decline in repurchases
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
This week's edition of Market Tracker highlights contains updates on corporate transaction developments, including the change of offer structure in Takeaway.com's offer for Just Eat, a look at share pricing in recent IPOs, a review of the approach taken by FTSE 350 companies to seeking shareholder authority for share buybacks, and an update on our new public M&A update webinar series. The highlights also include a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker.

