Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 November 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Market Tracker highlights contains updates on corporate transaction developments, including the change of offer structure in Takeaway.com’s offer for Just Eat, a look at share pricing in recent IPOs, a review of the approach taken by FTSE 350 companies to seeking shareholder authority for share buybacks, and an update on our new public M&A update webinar series. The highlights also include a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker. or to read the full analysis.