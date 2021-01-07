Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • Takeovers
  • MGM approaches business partner Entain with £8bn takeover proposal
  • Revised Takeover Code published by Takeover Panel
  • Equity capital markets
  • EFAMA suggests key objectives for successful creation of the CMU in letter to Commission
  • Market Tracker Trend Report highlights - 2020
  • Ethnicity in Corporate Governance Reporting 2020
  • Trends in UK public M&A in Q3 2020
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features a possible offer for Entain plc by US hospitality and entertainment giant, MGM Resorts International. The offer has been rejected on the grounds that £8.09 bn undervalues the company, leaving MGM to respond with further information regarding the strategic rationale behind its offer. We also take a look back at all of the Market Tracker Trend Reports published in 2020, covering key trends on topics relating to public M&A deals, equity capital markets activity and corporate governance.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

