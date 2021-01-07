- Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- MGM approaches business partner Entain with £8bn takeover proposal
- Revised Takeover Code published by Takeover Panel
- Equity capital markets
- EFAMA suggests key objectives for successful creation of the CMU in letter to Commission
- Market Tracker Trend Report highlights - 2020
- Ethnicity in Corporate Governance Reporting 2020
- Trends in UK public M&A in Q3 2020
- Trends in UK IPOs in Q3 2020
- Voting results - the 2020 AGM season
- Recent trends in UK shareholder activism
- Trends in UK public M&A in H1 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—trends in secondary equity fundraisings (1 April 2020–30 June 2020)
- Trends in UK public M&A in Q1 2020
- Legal and regulatory developments in Equity Capital Markets
- IPOs in 2019—Main Market and AIM
- Secondary Offers in 2019—Main Market and AIM
- Standard listings in 2019
- Risk factor disclosure in 2019 IPOs
- Trends in UK public M&A deals in 2019
- Trends in UK Equity Capital Markets in 2019
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features a possible offer for Entain plc by US hospitality and entertainment giant, MGM Resorts International. The offer has been rejected on the grounds that £8.09 bn undervalues the company, leaving MGM to respond with further information regarding the strategic rationale behind its offer. We also take a look back at all of the Market Tracker Trend Reports published in 2020, covering key trends on topics relating to public M&A deals, equity capital markets activity and corporate governance.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
