Market Tracker weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week features a possible offer for Entain plc by US hospitality and entertainment giant, MGM Resorts International. The offer has been rejected on the grounds that £8.09 bn undervalues the company, leaving MGM to respond with further information regarding the strategic rationale behind its offer. We also take a look back at all of the Market Tracker Trend Reports published in 2020, covering key trends on topics relating to public M&A deals, equity capital markets activity and corporate governance.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.