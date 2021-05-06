Market Tracker weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes Proactis Holdings and Pollen Street Capital reaching an agreement for a recommended cash offer valuing Proactis at approximately £71.6m, and remuneration being brought under the spotlight in the midst of AGM season including concerns over Pearson's CEO pay package, alongside a number of other companies also experiencing backlash over remuneration packages.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.