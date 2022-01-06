- Market Tracker weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Playtech delays Aristocrat takeover vote as JKO Play interest sparks prospect of bidding war
- Commencement of National Security and Investment Act—BEIS publishes privacy notice, notification service terms and conditions and updates guidance
- Equity capital markets
- FCA publishes Primary Market Technical Note on disclosures in relation to ESG matters
- FCA publishes PS21/23, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by standard listed companies and PS21/24, Enhancing climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers
- Corporate governance
- JD Sports to make further changes to remuneration policy to appease investors
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced since 16 December 2021
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. News this week includes Playtech’s decision to delay shareholder meetings to approve a takeover by Aristocrat Leisure, to explore rival bidder JKO Play’s interest in the company. We also look at changes made to the remuneration policy at JD Sports, following shareholder backlash at the company’s AGM in July. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
