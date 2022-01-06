Market Tracker weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. News this week includes Playtech’s decision to delay shareholder meetings to approve a takeover by Aristocrat Leisure, to explore rival bidder JKO Play’s interest in the company. We also look at changes made to the remuneration policy at JD Sports, following shareholder backlash at the company’s AGM in July. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.