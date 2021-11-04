LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Rothermeres to bring Daily Mail under family control in £2.7bn deal
  • BEIS publishes consultation outcome on the National Security and Investment Act 2021 draft statement on the power to call in acquisitions
  • Corporate governance
  • BEIS announces support for the FTSE Women Leaders Review
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for Lexis®PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the Rothermeres’ £2.7bn bid to take Daily Mail and General Trust plc back under family ownership. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

