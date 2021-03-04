Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE 350 in the first quarterly reshuffle of 2021, an update on February's public M&A developments, and tech giant Deliveroo’s highly-anticipated announcement that it is considering an IPO, which is set to be the largest of the year.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.