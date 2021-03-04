Sign-in Help
Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • February 2021 public M&A update: PE firms search for their perfect match
  • Equity capital markets
  • Deliveroo plans dual-class share structure IPO
  • UK Listing Review report published
  • LCP publishes report on relationship between energy investment and asset growth
  • EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
  • ESAs publish advice to European Commission on disclosure of environmentally sustainable activities under EU Taxonomy Regulation
Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE 350 in the first quarterly reshuffle of 2021, an update on February's public M&A developments, and tech giant Deliveroo’s highly-anticipated announcement that it is considering an IPO, which is set to be the largest of the year.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

