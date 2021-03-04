- Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- February 2021 public M&A update: PE firms search for their perfect match
- Equity capital markets
- Deliveroo plans dual-class share structure IPO
- UK Listing Review report published
- LCP publishes report on relationship between energy investment and asset growth
- EBA consults on draft ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures of ESG risks under EU CRR
- ESAs publish advice to European Commission on disclosure of environmentally sustainable activities under EU Taxonomy Regulation
- Corporate Governance
- FTSE 350 quarterly reshuffle: which companies are weathering the COVID-storm?
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes a summary of the movements across the FTSE 350 in the first quarterly reshuffle of 2021, an update on February's public M&A developments, and tech giant Deliveroo’s highly-anticipated announcement that it is considering an IPO, which is set to be the largest of the year.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
