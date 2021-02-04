- Market Tracker weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- New year, new deals as 2021 sees a continued uptick in M&A activity
- Equity capital markets
- Supreme powers its way to being the first AIM IPO of 2021
- ESMA publishes languages for Prospectus scrutiny and translation requirements
- Listing Authority Advisory Panel responds to call for evidence for the Listings Review
- Green Finance—UK joins the International Platform on Sustainable Finance
- Corporate governance
More...
- Green Park calls out lack of diversity in FTSE leadership
- GC100 publishes discussion paper on AGMs and draft code for virtual meetings
- Industry leaders welcome launch of Race to Zero Breakthroughs campaign
- BoE holds events as part of its climate change mitigation programme
- ESMA calls for regulation of ESG ratings and assessment tools
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the first AIM IPO of 2021 by Supreme plc, including commentary from Adam Carling, Partner at international law firm Bird & Bird, an update on M&A activity in January 2021, and a call from Green Park for greater ethnic diversity after noting a lack of black CEOs, CFOs or Chairs in the FTSE 100. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
