Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Place your bids: Private equity fight for Morrisons to be settled this Saturday
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC Lab seeks views on companies' production of ESG data
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the auction procedure tabled for the resolution of the competitive situation between CD&R and Fortress for Morrisons. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

