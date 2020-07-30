Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 July 2020

Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 July 2020
Published on: 30 July 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 July 2020
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Deal activity bounces back as HML set to be acquired by BDB nominee
  • Hastings in talks over possible takeover
  • Equity capital markets
  • IPO fever as coronavirus lockdown eases
  • International Airlines Group in £2.5 billion rights issue rumours
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission adopts capital markets recovery package
  • Corporate governance
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes BDB Nominee’s recommended cash offer for HML Holdings plc, a possible offer for Hastings Group plc by its largest shareholder and Sampo plc, a resurgence in IPO activity and a rumoured rights issue by International Airlines Group, which would be the biggest secondary offering by deal value of 2020. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More