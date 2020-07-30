Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 July 2020

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes BDB Nominee’s recommended cash offer for HML Holdings plc, a possible offer for Hastings Group plc by its largest shareholder and Sampo plc, a resurgence in IPO activity and a rumoured rights issue by International Airlines Group, which would be the biggest secondary offering by deal value of 2020. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.