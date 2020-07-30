- Market Tracker weekly highlights—30 July 2020
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Deal activity bounces back as HML set to be acquired by BDB nominee
- Hastings in talks over possible takeover
- Equity capital markets
- IPO fever as coronavirus lockdown eases
- International Airlines Group in £2.5 billion rights issue rumours
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission adopts capital markets recovery package
- Corporate governance
- Treasury Committee relaunches inquiry into decarbonisation of the UK economy
- European Commission may require some firms to disclose sustainability info
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Corporate content
- Useful information
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes BDB Nominee’s recommended cash offer for HML Holdings plc, a possible offer for Hastings Group plc by its largest shareholder and Sampo plc, a resurgence in IPO activity and a rumoured rights issue by International Airlines Group, which would be the biggest secondary offering by deal value of 2020. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
