- Market Tracker weekly highlights—3 October 2019
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Increase in Takeovers subject to the City Code despite global slowdown
- JD/Footasylum referred to Phase 2 as CMA enforcement orders increase
- Equity capital markets
- ESMA issues translations of its guidelines on prospectus risk factors
- Corporate governance
- FRC investigates Thomas Cook Collapse
- FRC revises international standard on auditing on going concern
- Director pensions should be in line with those of the rest of the workforce
- Key deal developments
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Market Tracker highlights includes a comparative report on deal volume in takeovers at the end of Q3 2019, and updates on developments in the JD Sports and Footasylum CMA investigation and the FRC investigation in EY’s audit of Thomas Cook. The highlights also include key corporate news updates, a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker.
