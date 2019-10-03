Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Market Tracker / Market Tracker weekly highlights

Legal News

Market Tracker weekly highlights—3 October 2019

Market Tracker weekly highlights—3 October 2019
Published on: 03 October 2019
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Market Tracker weekly highlights—3 October 2019
  • In this issue
  • Takeovers
  • Increase in Takeovers subject to the City Code despite global slowdown
  • JD/Footasylum referred to Phase 2 as CMA enforcement orders increase
  • Equity capital markets
  • ESMA issues translations of its guidelines on prospectus risk factors
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC investigates Thomas Cook Collapse
  • FRC revises international standard on auditing on going concern
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Market Tracker highlights includes a comparative report on deal volume in takeovers at the end of Q3 2019, and updates on developments in the JD Sports and Footasylum CMA investigation and the FRC investigation in EY’s audit of Thomas Cook. The highlights also include key corporate news updates, a digest of deal developments in ongoing takeovers this week, developments to look out for in the next seven days and a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More