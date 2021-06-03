menu-search
Market Tracker weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue
  • Equity capital markets
  • UK Residential REIT looks to make the Main Market its home
  • Alok Sharma delivers speech on need for pension funds to invest in a green future
  • UNEP FI and PRI launch Investment Leadership Programme for responsible investment
  • Key deal developments—takeovers
  • Key deal developments—IPOs
  • Dates for your diary
  • New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
    • More...

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes real estate investment trust, UK Residential REIT plc, announcing its intention to float on the Main Market, taking advantage of the recent boom in the property market following the stamp duty holiday extension and demand to move out of the city.The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

