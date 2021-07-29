Market Tracker weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the joinder of GIC Private Ltd to the Fortress-led consortium offer for Wm Morrison Supermarket plc and opposition from its largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP. We also analyse SPACs that have made a debut on the London markets since January 2019. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.