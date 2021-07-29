- Market Tracker weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue
- Takeovers
- Singapore’s GIC joins expected takeover battle for Morrisons and Silchester voices opposition
- Takeover Panel rules out amendments to the Code to address shadow bidding
- Equity capital markets
- Spotlight on SPACs
- Acquisition targets
- Country of incorporation
- FCA publishes final SPACs rules to strengthen protections for investors
More...
- Corporate governance
- FCA consults on diversity and inclusion rules for company boards and executive committees
- Key deal developments—takeovers
- Key deal developments—IPOs
- Dates for your diary
- New deals (and AGMs) announced this week
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the joinder of GIC Private Ltd to the Fortress-led consortium offer for Wm Morrison Supermarket plc and opposition from its largest shareholder Silchester International Investors LLP. We also analyse SPACs that have made a debut on the London markets since January 2019. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.