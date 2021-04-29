Market Tracker weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

Market Tracker’s weekly highlights provide updates on market activity and issues relevant to public company transactions, tailored for PSL Corporate subscribers. This week’s news includes the board of GlobalWorth Real Estate Investment Trust rejecting a takeover offer by its largest shareholders on the basis that the offer undervalues the company, and opposition at Glencore’s 2021 AGM in relation to the CEO and chair’s remuneration packages. The highlights also contain a summary of all transactions announced this week within the scope of Market Tracker, a digest of the latest developments in ongoing takeovers and IPOs, and details of events to look out for in the next seven days. or to read the full analysis.